5-yr fishing ban begins in parts of China's Yellow River

Beijing, Aug 2 (IANS) Authorities in China's Qinghai province have initiated a five-year fishing ban in parts of the Yellow River and its tributaries.

The ban, which came into effect on Sunday and will remain until July 31, 2026, covers the main stream of the Yellow River in Qinghai, two lakes and nine tributaries of the country's second-longest river, Xinhua news agency quoted provincial agriculture and rural affairs department as saying.