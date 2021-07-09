5-yr-old tiger succumbs to injuries in K'taka reserve forest

According to a statement released by the BTR director's office, upon spotting a tiger with injuries during a patrol on Thursday, the employees of Gundre range had alerted the Special Tiger Protection squad.

Bengaluru, July 9 (IANS) A five-year-old male tiger succumbed to his injuries at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Karnataka, a forest department official said here on Friday.

"The tiger had suffered injuries on its left limb and eyes in a fight with another tiger," Bandipur Tiger Project Director S.R. Natesh said in the statement.

According to the statement, the squad resorted to rescue the injured tiger by placing a cage.

"As he could not be trapped, they decided to use tranquilisers to capture the male tiger. Veterinarian Wasim Mirza darted the tiger on Friday and captured it," the statement said.

The tiger was provided first aid and was being shifted to the Bannerghatta Zoo for further treatment when it succumbed to his injuries.

The tiger was captured on a camera trap in the Antharasanthe wildlife division in 2020.

The Bandipur National Park has the second highest tiger population in India. It is located in Chamarajanagar district, some 255 km from Bengaluru.

