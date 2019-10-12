50 arrested after clashes in Bihar

Jahanabad Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar told IANS, "The situation deteriorated on Friday, but has improved on Saturday. So far more than 50 people have been arrested from both the sides. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other persons involved in the rioting."

Markets and Internet services remained shut on Saturday as well. Kumar said the Internet service will not be restored until the situation becomes normal.

Three youths who were involved in the clash, shot dead Vishnu Kumar on Friday in Jafarganj locality of the city, after which the city was on the boil and stone pelting incidents took place in many areas.

The death led to fresh violence which left at least 10 more people injured, including three policeman who tried to intervene. A police officer said that additional security forces have been deployed from various districts. The clashes between the two groups erupted after stone pelting near Panch Mohalla of the city on the devotees when they were were going for idol immersion. Initially the idols were targeted, after which the devotees got into an altercation.