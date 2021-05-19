50-bed COVID-care facility set up in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, a new COVID-19 care centre was inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday to make treatment more accessible to the people.



The new COVID care centre, set up in the Nandigama town, has 50 beds, oxygen facilities and other emergency services.

District collector AMD Imtiaz, SP Raveendranath Babu and local MLA Jaganmohan Rao, among others, participated in the programme.

"The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is severe. It is spreading to rural areas and it is becoming very difficult for everyone to go to Vijayawada to get treatment. So centres are being set up in all constituencies," District collector AMD Imtiaz said while addressing the media.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 23,160 new COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths and 24,819 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed.

The number of total cases stands at 14,98,532, including 9,686 deaths and 12,79,110 recoveries. There are currently 2,09,736 active cases in the state. (ANI)

