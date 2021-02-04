50 BNP workers jailed over 2002 attack on Hasina's convoy



The verdict was given by Humayun Kabir, Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Satkhira court.

During the verdict on Thursday, 34 accused out of 50 were present before the court.

All the accused are activists and workers of the BNP, with Habib and two others facing 10 years in prison.

Another of the 50 accused, BNP arms cadre 'Tiger Khokon' is already serving jail time in another case.