50% claim their life deteriorated in last one year: Survey

The poll, which was conducted after the presentation of the Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, included a sample size of 1,200 people selected randomly across all demographics.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) More than 50 per cent people feel that the quality of their life "deteriorated" in the last one year, as per the IANS C-Voter Budget Insta-Poll.

Replying to a question, 50.7 per cent people said the "overall quality of their own life has deteriorated in the last one year". Around 31.3 per cent people spoke on similar lines when they were asked the same question after last year's Budget.

When compared to previous Budgets, 27.2 per cent in 2015 gave the same answer, 31.4 per cent people echoed the same view in 2016, 32 per cent in 2017, 42.4 per cent in 2018 and 28.7 in 2019.

Around 21.3 per cent said that the quality of their life has "remained the same" in the last one year, which is surprising as the Covid-19 pandemic has affected all sections of people since the past one year.

In 2020, the number of people having the same opinion was 32.1 per cent, while almost 26 per cent spoke on similar same lines in 2019.

After the 2015 Budget, 38.1 per cent gave the same answer, while 39.5 per cent in 2016, 32.9 per cent in 2017 and 33.4 per cent in 2018 expressed similar views.

A total of 17.3 per cent of the respondents said that the quality of their life "improved" in the last one year, while 10.7 per cent said they "don't know or can't say" anything on the matter.

