50 days on, Congress yet to find successor to Rahul

New Delhi: Nearly 50 days after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president, taking moral responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is yet to finalise a new chief.

Gandhi, now an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's drubbing in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

In these 50 days that went by, not only has Gandhi made his resignation public but also removed the tag of "Congress President" from the bio of his official Twitter handle.

The Congress, who has presently become a "leaderless" party, has also been facing multiple shocks at the state levels. Currently, the ongoing crisis in Karnataka has become a major cause of concern for the Congress, which is leaving no stone unturned to save its government in the state. According to the Congress' constitution, the CWC has the right to elect Rahul Gandhi's successor as the new party president. However, the senior leaders are yet to announce it. As per sources, senior leaders of the party are squabbling over possible names. In this regard, senior leaders convened two meetings in the Congress war room, but only Karnataka politics was discussed. One of the possible reasons behind the delay in the selection of Congress president is that the party's general secretary KC Venugopal is currently busy in solving the ongoing Karnataka crisis and is camped in Bengaluru. It is believed that the way to the CWC meeting will open only after a resolution to the Karnataka issue. Despite offering his resignation, Gandhi has met the leaders of electoral states. In Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the party's new state chief was also appointed.