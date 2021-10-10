50 fall ill after eating stale food at UP village fair

The chief medical officer (CMO), along with a team of doctors rushed to the village on Saturday and started treatment of 32 patients who were serious and administered them necessary medicines.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 10 (IANS) About 50 people allegedly fell sick after eating stale 'chat' at a local fair in the Raghunathpur village in Purva block of Unnao district.

Chaos prevailed in the village in the late hours of Friday night when a majority of villagers complained of stomach ache, followed by vomiting.

A number of patients approached private doctors in the vicinity and 19 of them had to be admitted to the community health centre in Purwa.

Sources said that villagers with their families had consumed 'chat' at the two stalls put up at a local fair organised near the Kali temple in Raghunathpur village on Friday.

After returning to their homes late on Friday night, several people complained of stomach ache and started vomiting.

When their condition worsened, they were admitted to a private hospital and an alert was sounded.

"During preliminary findings it came to fore that the villagers had consumed stale 'chat' at the fair owing to which they suffered food poisoning," said the CMO, adding that the condition now of almost all the patients is stable.

