50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, chased out of India if needed: Dilip Ghosh

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Amid anti-CAA and National Register of India (NRC) row across the country, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified and chased out of the country if needed.

Addressing a rally in the North 24 Parganas district, he said, "50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country."Cornering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing Citizenship Amendment law and NRC, he said, "Firstly, the names of Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters' list then didi (in reference to Mamata Banerjee) cannot appease anyone."He said there will be a reduction in the number of votes to Banerjee in the 2021 state assembly elections following the process of removing infiltrators' names from the voters' list."Once this is done didi's votes will be reduced and in the coming elections, we will get 200 seats, she will not even get 50 seats," he said.Launching an attack on the opposition parties for nationwide anti-CAA and NRC protests, he said, "their hearts bleed for infiltrators".Ghosh had, last week, sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down those who damaged public property and accused Banerjee of not taking action as "they are her voters". He later doubled down on his remark by stating that such people "will never be spared".Several protests were held across West Bengal, many of which turned violent and caused damage to public property.The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)