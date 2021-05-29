50 lakh vaccine doses administered in Punjab

He said out of quota received from the government of India for the frontline, healthcare workers and people above 45 years of age, 45,53,187 vaccines have been administered. A total of 452,580 people in the age group of 18-44 have been inoculated.

Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) A total of 50 lakh doses have been administered in Punjab, state nodal officer Vikas Garg said on Saturday.

He said out of the 45,53,187 doses, 41,40,179 people have got the jab of Covishield vaccine while 413,008 administered Covaxin.

These include 38,01,062 people getting the first dose and 752,125 got both doses.

The nodal officer said out of the priority groups set up by the state for the age of 18-44 years, 86,101 persons with co-morbidities, including 2,520 jail inmates, have been vaccinated.

Further, Covishield 4.29 lakh doses have been purchased at the cost of Rs 13.25 crore, while Covaxin 1,14,190 doses procured for Rs 4.70 crore.

