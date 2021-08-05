50 Taliban militants surrender in N.Afghanistan: Official

Kabul, Aug 5 (IANS) Amid the unabated violence in Afghanistan, at least 50 Taliban militants surrendered in the country's northern province of Jawzjan as fighting raged in the region, a Defence Ministry official said on Thursday.

"Fifty Taliban surrendered to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) with their weapons and ammunition in Khawja Dokoh district of Jawzjan province," Fawad Aman, deputy spokesperson of the ministry, wrote on twitter.