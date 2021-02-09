50 women in Madhya Pradesh getting free training to be drivers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): As a step to empower women and help them to be self-reliant, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department is providing free professional driving training to 50 women from across the state.



Assistant Transport Officer Archana Mishra told ANI that the Transport Commissioner had formulated a plan to equip women with driving skills as there were no women to drive vehicles used in public transport.

She said 50 women are undergoing training at Driving Training Institute (DTI) here.

Apart from driving four-wheelers, women are being trained in the repair of vehicles. They are also being made aware of road safety rules.

She said that women will be equipped with skills to meet the requirements of the private sector also.

"Our effort is to get them with jobs and so that they are self-sufficient," Archana Mishra said.

Anil Kumar Sharma, an official at DTI, said the women will get commercial driving learning license after getting free training over a month.

"Among 50 women, 15 are from cities like Jhabua, Ratlam, Gwalior, Chhindwara for whom stay arrangements have been made in hostels. Thirty-five women are from Indore," he said.

He said some of the beneficiaries are widows and have the responsibility to run their families.

Pinky Gupta, a participant, said she wants a good job to meet the needs of her family.

"My husband died six months ago. Now the responsibility of mother-in-law and my children is on me. I used to run e-rickshaw and work in houses. I want to work in a good company as a driver and this scheme is very beneficial," she said.

Manisha Pal, another beneficiary of the programme, said she has undergone an divorce and has the responsibility of studies of her daughter who wants to pursue medical science.

"During the training here, we are being taught theory which includes information about machine parts. I am keen to get a decent job," she said. (ANI)

