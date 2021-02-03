50-year-old woman bags 3rd rank in Law after resuming education with children

Jayasree, who had acquired a post-graduate degree in Economics from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, two and half decades ago, decided to resume her education and study law after her son Gokul joined the Kuttichal Lourde Matha College to study hotel management and daughter Gopika joined BSc in Physics at University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (IANS) A 50-year-old homemaker from Kuttichal, Kerala, has secured third rank in her final year LLB degree course. Jayasree, the the wife of a carpenter, had been studying law at the Thiruvananthapuram Law academy as an evening class student.

After the children joined college, Jayasree expressed her desire to study law to her husband Gopakumar.

Despite facing tough financial conditions, Gopakumar supported his wife to join a three-year law degree at the prestigious Law Academy Law college, Thiruvananthapuram.

Jayasree had to travel more than 35 kilometres one-way to reach her college from her village in Kuttichal, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, but even this failed to deter her.

A part-time educator fondly known as 'Jayasree teacher' in her village, she told IANS, "It was my ambition to continue my education which was disrupted mid-way after my marriage. I am really thankful to my husband and children for supporting me in this journey and I was supported by my teachers and classmates to overcome every difficulty."

It was only after her classmates and teachers came to the sleepy village did the local people understand that she had secured third rank in Law from the prestigious college which has been the alma mater of former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph and a battery of senior judicial officers and noted advocates of the state, among others.

The jubilant homemaker has enrolled at the Kerala Bar council and is pursuing law under senior advocate R Vinod at the Thiruvananthapuram district courts.

--IANS

aal/ash