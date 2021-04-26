500-bed Covid hospital at Radha Soami centre in Delhi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A 500-bed hospital for coronavirus patients has been set up at the Radha Soami Satsang Covid Facilitation Centre in the national capital. This Covid centre also comprises oxygen facility for all beds. More beds will be arranged soon for Covid-infected patients in this temporary hospital.

A 200-bed large ICU ward will soon be started in this Covid hospital. Most of the preparations related to this ICU have been completed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the temporary Covid hospital on Monday and inspected the medical facilities there. After inspecting the hospital, Kejriwal said, "Visited the Radha Swami Covid Facilitation Centre on Monday morning. Nearly 500 oxygen beds for Covid patients have been started from Monday. More beds will be installed in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Thankful to Radha Soami ji for helping us. I thank the Central government for allotting duty to ITBP doctors and medical staff."

In Delhi, 1,055 people have died from Covid-19 infecton during the last three days with nearly 350 persons having died every day due to the virus. As many as 357 people died of Covid-19 on Saturday and 348 on Friday.

As many as 14,248 persons have died of Covid-19 in Delhi. At present, there are 94,592 active Covid patients in the city. Of these, 52,296 patients are living in home quarantine while the remaining patients have been admitted to various hospitals and Covid centres in Delhi.

--IANS

