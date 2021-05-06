500 beneficiaries aged 18-44 to get vaccinated on Thursday at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo center

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Mumbai's BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination center informed that 500 people in the age group of 18-44 will be given the first dose of vaccine on Thursday.



According to the Dean of the vaccination center Dr. Rajesh Dhere, 500 people have been given an appointment for Thursday who has pre-registered themselves on the Cowin app.

"Vaccination of 18 to 44-year-olds is now underway. Today, only the first dose will be given to people, said Dhere.

"As per the information given to us, today we have to vaccinate 500 people between 18 to 44 years of age who have pre-registered and have been allotted confirmed slots," he added.

Meanwhile, those who are arrived for getting vaccinated are complaining about not getting a slot for vaccination even after getting registered on the app.

"You can only register on Cowin App and only can register for the next day. Booking for upcoming days is not available. Registration has started but we are not getting an appointment," said a local girl who came to the center.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age, while people aging above 18 to 45 became eligible for inoculation in the next phase which commenced on May 1.

The country has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 infections and on Wednesday registered 4,12,262 new cases and 3,980 related deaths, as per the government data. (ANI)

