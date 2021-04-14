500 hospitalised in east Delhi after eating adulterated 'atta'

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Around 500 people in east Delhi were admitted to a hospital with complaints of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting after reportedly consuming adulterated 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat), eaten during the Navratras, police said.
The incident was reported late Tuesday night. Those who have been admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital hail from Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri and Khichdipur and other nearby residential colonies.
While the hospital authorities were yet to comment on the cause, an FIR was registered in Kalyanpuri Police station against a shopkeeper on Wednesday.
"A case under Section 173/284/337 IPC has been registered against the proprietor of Bunty General Store and further investigation is on," DCP, East, Deepak Yadav, said.
--IANS
