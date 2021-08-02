5000 Afghan youngsters appear for Military academy test despite war-torn situation

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 3 (ANI): At least 5000 candidates appeared for the entry test for the National Military academy in Kabul on Sunday despite the war-torn situation in the country.



The examinees included both boys and girls and are said to enter Marshal Fahim National Military and Defense University based in Kabul, The Khaama Press reported.

The Afghan Army Chief of Staff General Wali Muhammad Ahamdzai was also present at the examination centre and commended the youths for coming forward to join the Afghan army in such a critical situation.

"I want to thank every single one of you for expressing valour to defend Afghanistan in such a critical situation against the sworn enemies of our country." Chief of Army Staff said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban took over the Afghan TV office in the south-western Afghan city of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province amid intensified clashes with the Afghan government forces.

The Taliban have also taken control of 10 border crossing points across the country in Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat and Farah provinces leading to the complete shutdown of cross border movements and trade in these areas.

Since April 14, nearly 4,000 ANDSF personnel had been killed, over 7,000 injured and about 1,600 captured by the Taliban. As many as 2,000 civilians, including women and children, were killed in the violence, while 2,200 were injured. (ANI)

