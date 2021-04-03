501 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K as Covid situation worsens

An official of the health department said 501 tested positive on Saturday -- 108 from Jammu division and 393 from Kashmir division.

Jammu, April 3 (IANS) With another 501 new cases surfacing on Saturday, the spread of COVID-19 has assumed alarming proportions in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients died due to the virus in the union territory.

Two patients succumbed on Saturday raising the number of COVID related deaths in J&K to 2005.

A total of 140 patients were discharged from different hospitals upon recovery.

So far, 132,439 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 126,860 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,574 out of which 840 are from Jammu division and 2,734 are from Kashmir division.

