50.71 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Kerala till now: state health minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 12 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that so far 50,71,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 49,19,234 doses of Covishield and 1,52,316 does of Covaxin, have been administered in the state. She also informed that 2,38,721 people were vaccinated on Monday.



Out of the total 50,71,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, 45,48,054 were given as the first dose and 5,23,496 were given as the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

She said that the Kerala government has requested the union health ministry to send more vaccines to the state to avoid vaccine shortage.

"As mass vaccination is taking place, we require more vaccines to continue the vaccination drive. There are about six lakh dose vaccines left in the state. The Centre has been asked to deliver more vaccines. Accordingly, the maximum number of people will be vaccinated," she said.

"Today vaccination was carried out at 1,826 vaccination centres in the state, including 1,402 government hospitals and 424 private hospitals. As of this evening, 2,38,721 people had been vaccinated," the minister said.

"It is a matter of great pride that so many people have been vaccinated in few days," said Health Minister who also lauded the health workers for taking the initiative to expedite the vaccination," she added.

The vaccination was started in the state on January 16.

Kerala reported 4,612 new COVID-19 cases, 2,358 recoveries, and 16 relate deaths on Sunday. There are 44,707 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)