50K students return as Kota delivers best results amid lockdown

While two Kota coaching students have secured 100 percentile -- scoring 300 out of 300 marks in the recently released JEE-Main February result. In NEET-UG, Allen student Soyeb Aftab created history by scoring 720 out of 720.

Despite many adverse circumstances, including lockdown and curfew throughout the year, Kota managed to maintain its credibility -- preparaing students for engineering and medical entrance examinations and delivering some of the best results.

Students studying in Kota also topped the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Fellowship 2020 Result. The highest number of students from Kota has been selected in the qualifying round of the Olympiads.

As per Naveen Maheshwari, Director, Allen Career Institute, "The students and parents across the country have again expressed confidence in the Kota system and teaching methodology.

"The institutes are continuously delivering better results. Students are constantly coming here to prepare for their dream careers. Here in Covid time, we started a 31-bed hospital dedicated to students. Students' health and safety are the priority for Allen."

Ayush Goyal, HOD, Reliable Institute, says, "Kota is committed to the students. Kota City has made a mark across the country to fulfill students' career dreams and is taking good care of them. Due to better facilities, the students are coming to Kota, and new batches have commenced. Kota is committed to providing better care to the students," he said.

Sunil Aggarwal, President, Coralpark Hostel Association said: "We look forward to fulfilling all the needs of students. We are constantly working on providing a home-like environment for the students and ensuring that they will not face any problems while preparing for their career dream.

"For this, the guidelines of Covid-19 are being followed, and an isolation facility is also being provided to the students."

Bhagwan Birla, President, Landmark Hostel Association says, "Parents along with the students coming to Kota, are happy to see the arrangements here. They feel that a safe, healthy, and clean environment, just like home, is provided in Kota.

"This is the reason that students are constantly coming here and are busy preparing for their careers," he added.

Kota created a new identity across the country when lockdown was announced after March 22.

More than 50,000 students were sent home safely to their parents during this phase in a healthy and clean environment. This was the biggest homecoming of students.

Eventually Kota seems to be catching up with the speed on the path towards the new normal after getting hit by the Coronavirus pandemic as the streets of the city have again started buzzing with students.

