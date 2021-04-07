50K to get Covid jab in industrial area, says Gurugram CMO

Gurugram, April 7 (IANS) On the occasion of World Health Day on Wednesday, the IMT Industrial Association in association with the Gurugram district health department organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp at the office of the association that was inaugurated by Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the ditrict.

Yadav said that the health facilities are targeting to vaccinate about 50,000 people by running this camp continuously in the coming days in the industrial area.

On the first day, around 100 persons were vaccinated, with some taking the second vaccine dose. Some Japanese nationals who work in the industrial area also took the vaccine shot.

"There is no bigger thing than serving our people and we thank the health department and the primary healthcare (PHC) workers for their support. We will run this camp for a long time. The aim is to cover all the workers in the IMT industrial area," said Pawan Yadav, the President of IMT Industrial Association.

