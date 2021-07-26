5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo, July 26 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori prefecture on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 11.16 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km, reports Xinhua news agency.