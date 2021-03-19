51% people feel Yogi controlled his ministers

The IANS C-Voter survey was carried out on 15,700 people between March 8 to 17. It said that 31.6 people feel that the Chief Minister has not been able to control his ministers in the state.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) At least 51.6 per cent people in Uttar Pradesh feel that Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has been able to control his ministers in the state, a survey said on Friday.

The survey said that 51.6 per cent people feel that the Chief Minister has been control his ministers. At least 16.8 per cent people said they cannot comment.

Some of the earlier governments in the state at times were left red faced or embarrassed due to remarks made by ministers.

After coming to power in 2017, Yogi Adityanath has ensured that it does not face such a situation.

The BJP managed to win 312 out of 403 Assembly seats in the state.

The Congress had won seven, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party 47, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nine seats respectively in the state in 2017.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled early next year.

