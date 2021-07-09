52 African nations acquire over 70mn doses of Covid vax

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday that around 1.19 per cent of the continent's population have received a full vaccine regimen, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, July 9 (IANS) Some 52 African countries have acquired about 70.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, according to health authorities.

Some 53.3 million of the total 70.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, the Africa CDC said.

Five countries, namely Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria have acquired and administered the most doses, according to the agency.

Morocco has so far administered 19.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, accounting for 24.9 per cent of the country's total population, it was noted.

Till date, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 5,779,806, with 148,736 deaths and 5,013,245 recoveries, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, the Africa CDC added.

--IANS

ksk/