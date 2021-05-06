52 Covid deaths, 6,026 new cases in Telangana

The death toll has mounted to 2,579. The case fatality rate rose marginally to 0.54 per cent but still below the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The new cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,75,748.

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Telangana has reported 6,026 new Covid cases and 52 deaths during the 24-hour period.

For fourth day in a row, the state reported more recoveries than the new infections.

A total of 6,551 people recovered from Covid during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Wednesday. With this, the cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 3,96,042. The recovery rate improved further to 83.24 per cent against the national average of 82 per cent.

The number of active cases has also come down to 77,127. The number had crossed 80,000 early this week.

The government and private laboratories tested 79,824 samples during the 24-hour period. According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, the state has so far conducted 1,33,47,076 tests. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,58,599.

The number of daily cases in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 1,115 from 1,225 the previous day. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 418 and 403 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, 12 reported cases in double digits.

Nalgonda continues to see surge in cases. The district reported 368 new cases. Nizamabad bordering Maharashtra, which had been witnessing a spike for the last 2-3 weeks, saw a downward trend.

Sangareddy recorded 235 new cases followed by 231 in Siddipet, 224 in Warangal Urban, 223 in Karimnagar, 206 in Nagarkurnool, 205 in Khammam and 204 in Mahaboobnagar.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday claimed that Covid situation in the state was under control and that a downward trend started in new cases. He hoped that the situation would soon return to normal.

The top bureaucrat also ruled out imposing lockdown in the state. He, however, said the government would consider High Court's suggestion for weekend lockdown or extension of night curfew beyond May 8.

