Nisyros [Greece], August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 29 kilometer south of Mandraki, Greece at 12.38 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.357 degrees north latitude and 27.0363 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)