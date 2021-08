New York [US], August 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted 26 kilometer West-Southwest of Bavispe, Mexico at 21.19 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 30.4142 degrees north latitude and 109.2058 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)