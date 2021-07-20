525 doctors' posts in paramilitary forces remain vacant

Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that there are a total 525 posts of specialist medical officers and general medical officers in the Central Reserve Police Force lying vacant as on February 15, 2021.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Armed Police Forces battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoists in several states and insurgents groups in the Northeast face shortages of doctors with 525 posts lying vacant as on February 15, 2021.

In a written reply to parliamentarian A.M. Ariff, the minister said that 193 posts of specialist medical officers are lying vacant and 332 posts of general duty medical officers remain vacant.

In Assam Rifles, four posts of specialists and 31 posts of general duty doctors are lying vacant. In the Border Security Force, 51 posts of specialists and 93 of general duty doctors have yet to be filled. In the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a total 112 posts of specialist and 85 posts of general duty doctors are vacant.

In Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a total eight specialist posts and 70 general duty doctors are vacant. In Sashastra Seema Bal, 18 posts of specialists and 53 of general duty doctors remain vacant.

The minister said that recruitment of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officers in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles is being made regularly through Medical Officers Selection Board (MOSB).

Taking measures in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the minister said that CRPF has been allowed to recruit general duty medical officers on contract basis against vacant posts of specialist medical officers for a period of one year.

Replying to the query whether the government will take any steps to expedite the recruitment process by appointing candidates from reserve rank list of candidates before its expiry, the minister said offers have already been given to the candidates in the reserve list of last MOSB and many candidates have joined against the vacant posts.

