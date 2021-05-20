53 inmates at Assam's Dibrugarh jail test positive for COVID-19

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): As many as 53 inmates at Dibrugarh Central jail tested positive for COVID-19, as per the official on Wednesday.



Speaking to ANI, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner, Pallav Gopal Jha said, "Out of the total jail inmates, 223 were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday of which 53 were found positive."

"A separate isolation ward has been set up in the jail for the infected prisoners. Also, doctors and ambulances have been deployed in the vicinity", Jha informed.

"The condition of one of the two prisoners is serious, who has been sent to Assam Medical College for better treatment. It is likely that one of the new prisoners was COVID positive. Following this likely incident, the inmates tested positive", he said.

At present, there are 4,206 active cases in Dibrugarh district. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, District Deputy Commissioner and his team are engaged in ensuring necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, as per the health bulletin by the state health department yesterday, Assam reported 6,143 new COVID-19 cases, 4,057 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 48,390.

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Assam government on May 15 issued fresh directives that were imposed from May 16 until further orders.

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days. All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 noon. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

"There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 AM daily except for exemptions. The above order is issued to further strengthen the containment of the spread of COVID-19", read the official order. (ANI)

