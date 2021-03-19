53% people feel safe in UP under Yogi

According to IANS C-Voter UP report card survey carried out on over 15,700 people, 35.3 per cent people said they don't feel secure under the Yogi Adityanath government.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) At least 53 per cent people in Uttar Pradesh feel safe in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which came to power in 2017, a survey said on Friday.

The survey said that 53 per cent in India's most populous state feel safe from crime under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while 11.8 per cent people said that they had no comment to make.

Improving law and order in the state has been one of the major promises of the BJP in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has taken several decisions to tackle the issue of law and order and brought several laws to tighten the noose on criminals.

The BJP came to power in 2017 in the state by winning 312 out of 403 Assembly seats. The Congress had won seven, Samajwadi Party 47, Bahujan Samaj Party 19, Rashtriya Lok Dal nine seats respectively.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled early next year.

--IANS

