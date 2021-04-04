53 policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): As many as fifty-three policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.



"53 Policemen have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Treatment of these policemen is underway," said Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar told reporters here.

When asked how these cops tested positive despite getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot, the SP said that there are other cases in which people tested positive after the vaccination so there is nothing to worry about it.

"It is a regular feature so there is no worry about it. At present 53 people have been contracted with coronavirus. It does not happen only with the policeman but several people who had taken the vaccination," Parashar said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 20,369 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh while the death toll in the state stands at 4,029. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 2,79,275. (ANI)