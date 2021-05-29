53.3% back Modi govt's decision to implement CAA

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Over 50 per cent people believe that the Narendra Modi government has taken the right decision to implement Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) to give Indian Citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The ABP-C Voter survey found that 53.3 per cent people believe that the Modi government has taken the right decision to implement CAA, while 21.8 per cent respondents said that no, it was a wrong decision.

About 24.9 per cent of respondents didn't say anything about the Modi government's decision to implement CAA.

The survey found that the Modi government's decision has more support in urban areas rather than rural areas. The survey revealed that about 64.8 per cent respondents in urban areas supported the decision to implement the CAA while 48.3 per cent respondents in rural areas hold the same view.

In urban areas, 19.7 per cent of respondents did not support the new amendments in the Citizenship Law while 22.7 per cent in rural parts of the country opposed the new amendments.

About 15.5 per cent respondents in urban areas and 29 per cent in rural areas were not in support or against the amendments in citizenship law to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring countries who arrived in India before 2014.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

The Country had witnessed massive protests against the CAA after it was passed by the parliament in 2019.

--IANS

ssb/skp/