535 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent but is still lower than the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,06,339 while the death toll mounted to 1,688.

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Telangana reported 535 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

The spike in cases continued across the state. During the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Saturday, Greater Hyderabad reported 154 new cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital reported 49 and 39 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad reported 32 cases followed by Sangareddy (22), Mahabubnagar (21), Yadadri Bhongir (19), Khammam (16), Karimnagar (15), and Jagtiyal (15).

The total number of active cases rose further to 4,495, including 1,979 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Admissions in both government and private hospitals treating Covid continued to be on rise. Bed status in 62 government hospitals shows that 714 out of 8,419 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals, 1,802 out of 7,718 beds were occupied.

A total of 278 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,00,156. The recovery rate has come down to below 98 per cent, to 97.98 per cent but is still above the national average of 94.6 per cent.

Authorities conducted 57,942 tests during the last 24 hours. Of them, 49,766 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 8,176 in private.

With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 1,00,19,096. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,69,185.

--IANS

ms/vd