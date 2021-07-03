54 teams of marshals formed for strict adherence to COVID norms in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that 54 teams of marshals have been formed to impose fines on those not following COVID-19 norms.



Addressing a coordination meeting regarding implementation of COVID-19 rules effectively in BBMP limits at Town Hall here, he said the cases have come down from 20,000 cases to 600-700 every day.

"This can be further contained only if citizens follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Fifty-four teams have been formed to impose a fine on those not following COVID norms such as wearing masks and maintaining distance," he said.

"Each team will have four marshals who will visit and regulate highly crowded areas. Also, areas, where COVID rules are disobeyed the most, will be visited by senior zonal officials, health officers and notice will be issued and the place will be consequently locked down," he added.

Gupta said COVID rules must be enforced effectively in the public spaces of the city including business areas, wedding halls and market areas. "People can be safe only if the guidelines are following diligently," he said.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Panth said that several measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus in the city.

He said if there are arguments while marshals impose a fine on citizens disobeying COVID-19 rules, the police personnel will provide necessary security and see to it that stern action will be taken on the person who is guilty.

"The police personnel will work in tandem with the marshals. Although the cases have decreased in the city, the virus is still around. All citizens must follow COVID guidelines without fail. The Police department will provide the necessary support to BBMP," he said. (ANI)

