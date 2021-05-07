5,443 new cases, 50 deaths push J&K deeper into Covid crisis

Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir continued to slip deeper into the Covid crisis on Friday as 5,443 new cases and 50 deaths were reported during last 24 hours.
Officials said of the new cases, 1,868 were from the Jammu division and 3,575 from the Kashmir division while 2,752 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery.
Of the fatalities, 29 were from the Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 2,612.
So far, 206,954 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 160,035 have recovered.
The number of active cases is 44,307 out of which 15,571 are from Jammu division and 28,736 are from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd