549 recoveries, 259 new cases, 6 Covid deaths in J&K in 24 hrs

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) Recoveries outnumbered new cases in J&K on Monday as 549 patients were discharged after recovery while 259 new Covid cases were reported in 24 hours.
Officials said 549 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery while 259 new cases, 90 from Jammu division and 169 from Kashmir were reported.
Six patients succumbed, all from Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 4,310 in J&K.
So far, 314,990 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 305,684 have recovered.
Total number of active cases is 4,996 out of which 2,020 are from Jammu division and 2,976 are from Kashmir division.
