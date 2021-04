Santiago [Chile], April 22 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake of magnitude of 5.5 jolted 80 km west-southwest of San Antonio, Chile at 0017 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The epicentre, with a depth of 7.5 km, was initially determined to be at 33.9901 degrees south latitude and 72.3393 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)