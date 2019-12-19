55 people arrested in Lucknow, situation under control : UP DGP on anti-CAA protest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Fifty-five people have been arrested in connection with violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here in Lucknow on Thursday.

"55 people have been arrested in the city following a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the situation is now normal in the city."The situation is normal in the city, some incidents occurred at places where protesters had declared they will gather. They pelted stones at us and set ablaze OB vans of media. We chased them and fired tear gas. The situation has been controlled now.""We are scrutinizing CCTV footage of the protest. SSP Lucknow will take appropriate action against anyone who found guilty of violence, we will not spare anyone," he added.The top cop said that police didn't fire at all while he rubbished the reports that one died in the police firing."Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred. I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action," he said.Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that thousands of people gathered to protest who were dispersed by the police in Hazratganj where several vehicles were set ablaze.A police post was vandalised other public properties in the Khadra area during a protest against the CAA.Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)