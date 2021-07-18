5.5 quake hits near Iran's Bushehr

Tehran [Iran], July 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale hit north of Bandar Bushehr, Iran on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).



In a tweet, EMSC wrote, "M5.3 earthquake strikes 102 km N of Bandar Bushehr (Iran)."

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Iran's Shiraz .

"M5.4 earthquake strikes 137 km W of Shiraz (Iran)," EMSC wrote in another tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

