55-year-old advocate found dead at his residence in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): An advocate was on Wednesday found dead under suspicious circumstances inside his residence in Prayagraj, said Uttar Pradesh Police.

The 55-year-old advocate named Sanaullah used to practice in the District Court.

The incident took place in the Roshan Bagh area of Khuldabad police station area here.



"The body was found in the pool of blood at his house. The family members allege that it might be a case of murder. So far no such matter of enmity has come to light," said Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prayagraj.

"We are investigating the matter based on the complaint. We are probing the matter from all angles," the SSP said. (ANI)

