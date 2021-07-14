550 gm brown sugar, Rs 34.80L cash seized in Odisha

Speaking to reporters here, twin city police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said that a special team raided a house in Kesura area under Saheed Nagar police limits and seized around 550 gm of brown sugar and Rs 34.80 lakh cash from the spot.

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) In a major anti-narcotic drive, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Wednesday seized 550 gram of brown sugar and Rs 33 lakh cash from a house at Kesura area in Bhubaneswar. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The police has also arrested a youth and a woman in connection with the case. Besides, an Alto car and two motor cycles have also been seized, he said.

"Seizure of such a huge amount of cash along with the brown sugar is very rare in Odisha. The woman was unable to give satisfactory answer about the cash seized from the spot," Priyadarshi said.

The police commissioner further said, search is on to nab the husband of arrested woman and the police will also do a detail investigation on the financial aspect of the case.

The brown sugar is mostly procured from Murshidabad, Malda and other areas in West Bengal and transported to Odisha through Balasore especially Jaleswar route. The police also suspect Jaleswar area link in the case as the arrested youth is from the same area.

"We have strengthened our anti-drug enforcement drives in the twin city -- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and in past four months, over 5.10 kg of brown sugar has been seized," Priyadarshi said. While 2.2 kg brown sugar was seized by Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, 3.1 kg in Cuttack Urban Police District," he added.

