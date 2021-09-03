55.2% in poll-bound states feel their living standards deteriorated

Five state -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Maniput -- will go to the polls early next year.

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) A total of 55.2 per cent of the respondents of the ABP-CVOTER-IANS BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1 survey in five poll-bound states feel that their living standards deteriorated in the last one year.

The survey found that overall, 18.1 per cent of the people in these five poll-bound states feel that their living standards have improved, while 25.2 per cent think they remained the same.

In the improved living standard category, 34.1 per cent are from Goa, 12.9 per cent from Manipur, 13.0 per cent from Punjab, 16.3 per cent from UP, 10.7 per cent from Uttrakhand, while the all-India average is 18.1 per cent.

In the remained the same category, Manipur tops with 35.6 per cent, followed by Uttrakhand at 27.1 per cent, UP at 22.8 per cent, Punjab at 18.8 per cent and Goa at 13.2 per cent. The overall average is 25.2 per cent.

A total of 67.5 per cent respondents from Punjab said that their living standards deteriorated, followed by Uttarakhand at 62.2 per cent, UP at 60.8 per cent, Goa at 52.7 per cent, and Manipur 51.5 per cent. The overall average is 55.2 per cent.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats. This state poll is part of the largest and definitive independent sample survey tracker series carried out in India over the last 22 years, conducted by independent international polling agency CVoter.

