56 BSF officials awarded with Police Medals on I-Day eve

Out of the 56 medals, four officials have been awarded with Police Medals for Gallantry -- Deputy Inspector General Saroj Kumar Singh, Assistant Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Singh and late Constable Gurnam Singh for meticulous operational planning, exemplary combat audacity, operational acumen and flawless conduct of operation.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A total of 56 officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) have been conferred with Police Medals on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

These three officials were instrumental in the elimination of dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen commanders in an operation launched in the general area of Bhagwanpura, Jammu & Kashmir, BSF officials said.

The fourth PMG award was given to Constable Anisur Rohman of 64 Battalion for his unparalleled and gallant action, soldierly spirit, exemplary courage, high level of professionalism, and selfless devotion to duty while deployed along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Rohman not only foiled a smuggling bid, but also protected his colleague, Constable Ashwani Kumar, who was encircled by 25 miscreants and smugglers without caring for his own life.

Rohman displayed exemplary courage and reacted promptly to protect his colleague and forced the criminals to abandon the sinister design.

The BSF also got five President's Medals for distinguished services.

--IANS

ams/arm