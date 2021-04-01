56 CBI officers get commendation certificates on 59th foundation day

CBI spokesperson R.C. Joshi said in a statement that 14 investigating officers, six prosecuting officers, two technical officers and other officials engaged in various assignments were awarded on the 59th Foundation Day.

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) At least 56 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were on Thursday awarded with the Director CBI's Commendation Certificate and cash rewards of up to Rs 10,000 on the occasion of the agency''s 59th Foundation Day, officials said.

Joshi said that CBI Director in-charge Praveen Sinha, in a virtual address, greeted his colleagues on the special day.

Sinha, while addressing the agency officials, said that the CBI's credibility is exemplified from the fact that constitutional courts and state governments have been referring a large number of matters to the agency.

He said the CBI has today become a premier national investigating agency having many specialised units suc as cyber crime, anti-human trafficking, sports integrity unit, cyber and hi-tech crime investigation and training (CHCIT) centre, online child sexual abuse and exploitation prevention/investigation unit, Interpol coordination unit for acting as nodal agency for all Indian LEAs with Interpol, special crime zone to investigate offences referred to it by constitutional courts or state governments, besides anti-corruption, economic offences, bank frauds, narcotics, wildlife etc.

"The CBI is growing in strength and competence and adapting to new challenges in investigation," Sinha said.

He also lauded the work undertaken by the CBI staff during the Covid-19 pandemic by continuing investigation as before despite a large number of personnel getting affected and a few of them succumbing to the virus.

Sinha added that CBI has recently brought out the updated Crime Manual-2020 after 15 years. The previous Crime Manual was published in 2005, thereafter significant developments took place that necessitated the bringing out of a new edition of the manual. An exercise was also undertaken to update the circulars and in this process more than 40 circulars/office memorandums were updated.

Additional Directors Ajay Bhatnagar and D.C. Jain also greeted the officers and staff on the occasion.

