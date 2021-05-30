56% Indians apprehend getting Covid infection

IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey conducted on 56,685 people covering all 542 Lok Sabha segments between January 1 and May 27 this year reveals that 56 per cent are agreed that they are afraid either they or someone in their family might be actually caught with the Coronavirus or Covid-19 virus.

Of these 56 per cent people, 38 per cent strongly agree that Covid may catch them or their family members.

Of the total, 38.9 per cent people did not agree with the opinion that they or their family members might be caught with the disease.

In the last seven days, the survey mentioned, a total of 6,872 people were asked question regarding the fear of being caught with the Covid virus.

The survey comes at a time when India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far.

India reported less than 2 lakh Covid-19 cases third day in a row, with 1,65,553 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Sunday, adding 3,460 patients succumbed to the disease during same period.

