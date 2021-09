Jakarta, Sep 15 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked Aceh province in westerns parts of Indonesia early Wednesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 3:13 a.m. Jakarta time Wednesday (2013 GMT Tuesday) with the epicenter at 125 km northwest Sinabang town and the shallow at 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.