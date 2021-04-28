56 more succumb to Covid in Telangana

The overall toll has mounted to 2,150. The case fatality rate stands at 0.5 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.1 per cent.

This is the highest number of daily toll since outbreak of the pandemic last year. The state had reported 52 fatalities ón Tuesday.

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Telangana hit a new high in fatalities due to Covid-19 as 56 more people succumbed to the virus during the 24-hour period.

The state reported 8,061 new Covid-19 cases, down from 10,122 on Tuesday. The numbers appear to have come down due to relatively low number of tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The government and private laboratories tested 82,270 samples during the 24-hour period as compared to 99,638 on Tuesday.

The fresh Covid cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,19,966.

The number of active cases jumped to 72,133. A total of 5,093 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,45,683.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 82.31 per cent as compared to the national average of 82.3 per cent.

The health authorities tested 82,270 samples, taking the total number of tests to more than 1.27 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,42,519.

Despite the decline in total number of cases, the daily count in Greater Hyderabad jumped to 1,508 from 1,440 on Tuesday.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 673 and 514 cases, respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only eight reported cases in double digits.

Sangareddy reported 373 new cases, a big jump from 262 cases on Tuesday. Mahaboobnagar reported 328 cases followed by 311 in Nalgonda, 291 in Nizamabad, 277 in Khammam, 276 in Vikarabad, 275 in Karimnagar, 253 in Siddipet, 252 in Jagtiyal, 213 in Yadadri Bhongir, 203 in Warangal Urban and 202 in Kamareddy district.

--IANS

ms/khz/in