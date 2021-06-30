562 Covid recoveries, 364 new cases in J&K

Officials said the new cases comprised 149 from the Jammu division and 215 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Wednesday as 562 patients recovered while 364 new cases and 7 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

No new case of black fungus was reported, and the tally stayed at 29.

As many as 315,662 people have been infected with coronavirus so far out of which 306,739 have recovered, and 4,323 have succumbed.

There are 4,600 active cases out of which 1,928 are from the Jammu and 2,672 from the Kashmir division.

