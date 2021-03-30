56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 271 fatalities in last 24 hours in India

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday morning.



With this, the total number of cases and the death toll in the country has surged to 1,20,95,855 and 1,62,114 respectively. The country also saw 37,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,13,93,021.

At present, 5,40,720 cases are active in the country.

On Monday, more than 68,000 cases were reported in the country, the highest single-day spike since October last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,85,865 samples were tested on March 29 which pushed the total number of samples tested up to March 29 to 24,26,50,025.

In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world, as many as 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 am on March 30.

India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. (ANI)