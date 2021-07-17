5.7 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands near Antarctica

South Sandwich Islands [UK], July 17 (ANI/Sputnik): A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the South Sandwich Islands in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.



The tremor was registered at 00:53 GMT on Saturday, with the epicenter located at a depth of 96 kilometers (60 miles).

As no people live on the South Sandwich Islands, the earthquake caused no victims and destruction.

The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate. (ANI/Sputnik)

